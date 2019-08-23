Marshall County sheriff: Douglas High probe leads to assault charge for juvenile

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has referred an assault charge between a juvenile and an educator to Juvenile Court.

“The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated two reports related to an incident that took place at Douglas High School on (Monday),” Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthris says in a press release.

“At the conclusion of this investigation a petition was signed against a juvenile for Assault 2nd on an educator, employed by the Marshall County Board of Education.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information on the incident.

Earlier this week, the office said it was investigating two reports at Douglas High.

A social media frenzy whipped up earlier this week after the release of a Facebook showing pictures of blisters on a Douglas High School football player's hands after doing a bear crawl drill at practice.

Because of backlash from the post, the superintendent said she asked sheriff's deputies to help patrol the high school.

WAAY 31 met with players and parents who say the post is an unfair representation of what really happened. Superintendent Cindy Wigley said in a statement, "Due to rumor and talk, the situation has gotten out of control."

The sheriff's office has not said if its investigations or the assault charge are related to the Facebook post.

Read more here