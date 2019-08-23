Clear
BREAKING NEWS Marshall County sheriff: Douglas High probe leads to assault charge for juvenile Full Story

Marshall County sheriff: Douglas High probe leads to assault charge for juvenile

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information on the incident.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Sierra Phillips

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has referred an assault charge between a juvenile and an educator to Juvenile Court.

“The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated two reports related to an incident that took place at Douglas High School on (Monday),” Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthris says in a press release.

“At the conclusion of this investigation a petition was signed against a juvenile for Assault 2nd on an educator, employed by the Marshall County Board of Education.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information on the incident.

Earlier this week, the office said it was investigating two reports at Douglas High.

A social media frenzy whipped up earlier this week after the release of a Facebook showing pictures of blisters on a Douglas High School football player's hands after doing a bear crawl drill at practice.

Because of backlash from the post, the superintendent said she asked sheriff's deputies to help patrol the high school.

WAAY 31 met with players and parents who say the post is an unfair representation of what really happened. Superintendent Cindy Wigley said in a statement, "Due to rumor and talk, the situation has gotten out of control."

The sheriff's office has not said if its investigations or the assault charge are related to the Facebook post.

Read more here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events