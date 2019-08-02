Clear

Marshall County sheriff: Convicted sex offender arrested for living in home with children

Christopher Henderson

The sheriff's office says this is a direct violation of a convicted sex offender.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Christopher Henderson, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on Thursday when Marshall County deputies responded to a Guntersville home for a sex offender verification request and found four children living there, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson, Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie says deputies went to Sorter Road and found Henderson hiding in a closet of the home. He says four adults and four children, all younger than 8 years old, were also found to be living there.

According to the sheriff's office, this is a direct violation of a convicted sex offender. Henderson received charges for being an adult sex offender in a prohibited residence and a sex offender living with a minor. His bond was set at $10,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events