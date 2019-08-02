Marshall County sheriff: Convicted sex offender arrested for living in home with children

Christopher Henderson, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on Thursday when Marshall County deputies responded to a Guntersville home for a sex offender verification request and found four children living there, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson, Steve Guthrie.
Guthrie says deputies went to Sorter Road and found Henderson hiding in a closet of the home. He says four adults and four children, all younger than 8 years old, were also found to be living there.
According to the sheriff's office, this is a direct violation of a convicted sex offender. Henderson received charges for being an adult sex offender in a prohibited residence and a sex offender living with a minor. His bond was set at $10,000.
