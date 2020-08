The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified a body found in a wooded area of Grant as a Huntsville woman.

According to the department, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science confirmed that 52-year-old Sheri Jeanee Adkins of Huntsville was shot in the back of the head. Her body was found on Wednesday.

If you have information about the case, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.