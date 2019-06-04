Marshall County sheriff: 5 charged in child abuse probe

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a five-month-long child abuse investigation has lead to five arrests.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Marshall County Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center to investigate a number of child abuse cases, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

On May 30, investigators arrested:

* Damon Sean Bellis, 52, of Grant. He was charged with possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $150,000.

* Matthew James Donnelly, 34, of Boaz. He was charged with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $6,000.

* Guillermo Antonio Coronado Fleliciano, 24, of Albertville. He was charged with second-degree rape. Bond was set at $30,000.

* Alvie Arthur Gwathney, 77, of Horton. He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $200,000.

* Rocky G. Satterly, 64, of Albertville. He was charged with possession of obscene matter. Bond was set at $15,000.