Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a five-month-long child abuse investigation has lead to five arrests.
The sheriff’s office worked with the Marshall County Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center to investigate a number of child abuse cases, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
On May 30, investigators arrested:
* Damon Sean Bellis, 52, of Grant. He was charged with possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $150,000.
* Matthew James Donnelly, 34, of Boaz. He was charged with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $6,000.
* Guillermo Antonio Coronado Fleliciano, 24, of Albertville. He was charged with second-degree rape. Bond was set at $30,000.
* Alvie Arthur Gwathney, 77, of Horton. He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $200,000.
* Rocky G. Satterly, 64, of Albertville. He was charged with possession of obscene matter. Bond was set at $15,000.
Related Content
- Marshall County sheriff: 5 charged in child abuse probe
- Marshall County sheriff charges Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child
- Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse
- Marshall County man charged with rape, having sex with child
- Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested, jailed
- Limestone County sheriff charges Elkmont man with sexual abuse of child under 12
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Albertville couple charged with abusing small child
- Decatur man charged with child abuse
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child