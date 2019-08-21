Clear
Marshall County sheriff: 3 arrested in history-making drug case

Credit: Marshall County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says they were growing marijuana and extracting THC in a first-of-its-kind case.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:29 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Three suspects are facing charges after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they were growing marijuana and extracting THC out of it.

Deputies went to the house on Old Union Road in Grant on Tuesday to pick up someone for medical treatment related to substance abuse, but started investigating when they smelled marijuana. 

The sheriff's office says an indoor grow operation was found in one of the bedrooms and approximately 12 marijuana plants were recovered. According to the department, the search revealed the suspects were extracting THC from raw marijuana, which qualifies as a manufacturing case in Alabama.

The sheriff's office says deputies seized items used to manufacture, marijuana, scales, pipes and two firearms. Authorities believe this is the first case of its kind in Marshall County.

Three people were at the home at the time. Heather Brook York, 27, Jarrod Blake Geckles, 24, and Andrew Ray Register, 24, were each charged with manufacturing first-degree, unlawful possession of marijuana first-degree and drug paraphernalia. Bond has not been set at this time.

