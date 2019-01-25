Clear
BREAKING NEWS: President Trump: 'We have reached a deal' to end government shutdown Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to illnesses

The school system reported 532 absences and 77 checkouts on Friday.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 4:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Marshall County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the flu.

The school system reported 532 absences and 77 checkouts on Friday.

Classrooms are being cleaned daily.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events