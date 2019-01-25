Marshall County schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to illnesses

Marshall County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the flu.
The school system reported 532 absences and 77 checkouts on Friday.
Classrooms are being cleaned daily.
