Marshall County road project coming closer to reality

A Marshall County road project more than three years in the making is set to take a major step toward seeing the light of day.

Officials say everything from bats to burial grounds have caused slow movement when it comes to fixing Aldridge Gap Road in Guntersville.

Part of the road was washed out during storms in late December 2015. It has been blocked from near Hester Road to Bluffview Drive since.

On Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission is set to officially open Aldridge Gap Road construction up to bid.

District One Commissioner Ronny Shumate said he hopes construction starts in March.

Ann Conley has lived on Aldridge Gap Road for more than 60 years. She said she’ll believe the fixes are coming when she sees them.

"I'll believe it when I see the trucks and stuff start coming in and doing what they say they are going to do," she said.

Seventy-five percent of the funding for the estimated $408,000 project will come from FEMA.

Officials had to do environmental, cultural and historical checks. That included making sure an endangered bat species in the area doesn’t call the road home, as well as ensuring there a no Native American burial grounds where the new stretch of road will be located.

Officials also said they had to secure a portion of land from two property owners to route the road a different way to avoid it washing out again.