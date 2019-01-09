Clear
Marshall County road project approved, open for bids

Aldridge Gap Road in Marshall County

Seventy-five percent of the funding for the estimated $408,000 project will come from FEMA.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 1:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Marshall County road project was approved Wednesday morning after having been in the making for more than three years, and companies can now make bids for 14 days.

Officials said things like bats to burial grounds have caused slow movement in fixing the Aldridge Gap Road in Guntersville. A portion of the road was washed out during storms in December 2015, and it's been blocked from near Hester Road to Bluffview Drive since.

District One Commissioner Ronny Shumate said he hopes construction starts in March. Seventy-five percent of the funding for the estimated $408,000 project will come from FEMA.

