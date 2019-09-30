Marshall County road could be closed for good

A Marshall County road that still hasn't been repaired from the 2015 floods could soon close for good.

A portion of Feemster Gap Road has been closed for nearly four years. It connects Clifford Fortenberry Road to Fry Gap Road in Arab.

The county will hold a public hearing to decide if it will close it permanently.

"As far as the road...I don't miss it. It took longer to go down. I'd rather go down Fry Gap Road," said a neighbor, Brad Cleveland.

Cleveland says most of his neighbors agree this portion of Feemster Gap Road won't be missed if it's taken away.

WAAY 31 took a walk around the barriers to see it firsthand. The road is one lane and curvy. Neighbors say if it did reopen, it would need repairs beyond the washout.

Right now, the Marshall County Attorney's Office is drafting a public notice to everyone who lives on the road about the possible closure. They'll have an opportunity to come discuss what they think should happen at a hearing in November.

While the county commission hasn't made its final say for now, Cleveland has made up his mind.

"I'd rather see the money spent on other county roads," said Cleveland.

The public hearing will be November 13th during the Marshall County Commission work session. That starts at 9 a.m.