Marshall County residents cleaning up from Thursday's tornado while gearing up for potential weekend storms

This weekend people who live along Gaines Circle, just outside of Albertville, are hard at cleaning up from Thursday's tornado. One property owner had around 60 trees down on his property, fence damage, and damage to three barns.

"Just thinking oh my gosh. Hard work. Here it goes again," Tim Davis said.

Davis owns this plot of land and, with the help from neighbors, county workers and farm hand, Oscar Burgess, he's made a dent in the work that needs to be done. There's still more to go.

"I've been coming in every morning and leaving probably around dark," said Burgess.

It's the work that still needs to happen combined with potential for overnight severe weather that concerns the two the most.

"There's still loose tin laying around. Not really sure what happened," said Davis.

He says he'll have to wait and see if there's more damage to wake up to Sunday morning.

"You just hope and pray that nothing happens like that," said Davis.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that touched down on Gaines Circle reached 95 miles per hour winds but only touched down for about a half a mile.