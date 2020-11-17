Marshall County nonprofit needs help sponsoring children for Christmas

Time is running out for you to help a child or family in need in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is looking for people to sponsor a child or family to make sure they have presents under the tree on Christmas.

There are a little more than 200 children who still need your help.

To be a sponsor, all you have to do is contact the organization and they will pair you with a child or family. Then, you shop for the gifts on the list.

"We do ask that you spend at least $100 on children ages zero to twelve, and then thirteen to eighteen. Now, teenagers as long as they are in school, we continue to sponsor those, we ask that you spend $125," said Beth Sprouse, Marshall County Christmas Coalition Director.

The deadline to sponsor a child is Dec. 9. To find out how to sponsor a child, click here.