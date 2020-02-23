Marshall County murderer escapes from custody

A Marshall County murderer has escaped from incarceration, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Daniel Miner, 43, was declared missing from the Childersburg Work Release Center about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Miner is serving a life in prison with the possibility of parole sentence on a murder charge for his role in the shooting death of Edward Lee Williams during a 1993 robbery in Marshall County.

In 2003, he was sentenced on a promoting prison contraband charge in Limestone County.

Miner is 5’6”, 192 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has “white power” tattoos on his arms and torso, “cracker bolts” on his right torso and neck, and an iron cross. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his back.

If you see Miner or have information that may lead to his recapture, you are asked to call 911 or contact the department of corrections at 800-831-8825.

Miner’s custody classification is MIN-OUT, which the department describes as “Appropriate for inmates that do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers. Inmates must remain in prison clothing at all times and work is generally assigned to only government positions (i.e. city, county, ADOC, ADOT, etc.).Inmates in this custody are generally assigned to Community Work Centers (CWC) with higher security facilities only maintain a small number of job assignments requiring minimal supervision.”

The work release center is located in Alpine in Talladega County. It is described on its own website as: “The CBF offers educational, drug treatment and re-entry programs operating concurrently with the Community Work and Work Release programs.

“Inmates may be assigned to work for various government agencies for paid employment. Inmates also work on the property, including a small farm project, and supporting educational or drug treatment programs.

“... The facility’s vibrant religious community is served by a volunteer Chaplain and certified volunteers of all faiths. Religious opportunities are expansive, with structured services/programs occurring at the institution on a daily basis. Childersburg is classified as a minimum security institution.”