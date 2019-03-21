Marshall County mom asking for help to find her daughter's killer

A Marshall County mom is asking for help to find her daughter's killer.

In January of 2014, the body of 29-year-old Jennifer Hinote was found in a field behind a car dealership in Albertville. Now, five years later, Hinote's mother, Mary Beth Parker, says with a new sheriff in office, she's hopeful the search for answers will become a priority.

"It's pretty much been called a cold case now. I heard that for the first time the other day and that really kind of hit me hard, and I thought, well, I need to try to do something else. That's why I'm here today. I'm trying to get some information," said Mary Beth Parker.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating this case as they would any other homicide, and they're making every effort to bring the family answers.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.