Marshall County man killed in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A Grant man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash.

Jimmy Dale Payne, 48, died when the 1995 Geo Tracker he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 GMC Envoy, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Payne was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The passengers of the Geo and Envoy were not injured.

The crash took place about 1:05 p.m. Monday on Esslinger Road near Waverly Hills Road, about one mile east of Grant in Marshall County.

The crash remains under investigation.