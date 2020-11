The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man from Grant was killed in an early Tuesday crash in Marshall County.

Larry Dale Steveson, 64, was killed when the 2005 Buick Lacrosse he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and ignited into flames, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Swearengin Road near Mount Road, approximately five miles east of Grant.