Marshall County man killed after tractor trailer hit his vehicle

Alabama State Troopers say a Marshall County man, 37-year-old Gabriel Wood, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday at 6:20 a.m. on Talucah Road, two miles east of Valhermosa Springs.
Wood was killed when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a tractor trailer. Troopers say he was not using a seat belt at the time of the wreck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The wreck is being investigated.
