Marshall County man jailed on $18,000 bond for indecent exposure

A Marshall County man is in jail for exposing himself.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roy Hand, 71, of Grant for two counts of indecent exposure. The department says the accused incident happened earlier in the week on Lewis Drive in Grant.
Hand is being held in the Marshall County Jail on two $9,000 bonds.
