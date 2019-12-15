Marshall County man indicted on charges of sexually abusing a child younger than 12

A Marshall County man is behind bars after authorities said he sexually abused a child.
Dennis Ray Spann was indicted by a Marshall County Grant Jury on three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 12.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said its investigation was done jointly alongside the Marshall County Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.
Spann was booked into the Marshall County Jail on December 5, 2019, and is being held on a $35,000 bond.
