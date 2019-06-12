Marshall County man gets $1.5 million bond on meth, pot, gun charges

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Albertville man who it says disseminated almost 2 kilos of meth.

Two kilos is equal to about 4.4 pounds.

Donald Wayne Garner was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of marijuana possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie said the arrest comes after a year-long investigation involving the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBIs Safe Streets Task Force. He said the sheriff’s offices anticipates the charges will transfer and Garner will be prosecuted in the federal system. More arrests are expected.