Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County man gets $1.5 million bond on meth, pot, gun charges

Donald Wayne Garner

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Albertville man who it says disseminated almost 2 kilos of meth.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 4:01 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Albertville man who it says disseminated almost 2 kilos of meth.

Two kilos is equal to about 4.4 pounds.

Donald Wayne Garner was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of marijuana possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie said the arrest comes after a year-long investigation involving the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBIs Safe Streets Task Force. He said the sheriff’s offices anticipates the charges will transfer and Garner will be prosecuted in the federal system. More arrests are expected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events