Marshall County man charged with sexually abusing child younger than 12

A Grant man is charged with sexually abusing a child.
Jimmy Dale Payne was arrested by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.
He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $20,000 bond, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
