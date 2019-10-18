Clear
Marshall County man charged with sexually abusing child younger than 12

Jimmy Dale Payne

The sheriff's office said he lives in Grant

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Grant man is charged with sexually abusing a child.

Jimmy Dale Payne was arrested by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $20,000 bond, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

