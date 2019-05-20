Clear
Marshall County man charged with rape, having sex with child

Larry Austin Reed

Posted: May. 20, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Grant man has been arrested for rape and other charges after a joint investigation of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.

Larry Austin Reed was arrested in Scottsboro on Saturday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and sex with a child, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie.

Bond is set at $200,000.

