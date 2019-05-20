A Grant man has been arrested for rape and other charges after a joint investigation of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.
Larry Austin Reed was arrested in Scottsboro on Saturday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and sex with a child, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie.
Bond is set at $200,000.
Related Content
- Marshall County man charged with rape, having sex with child
- Man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges in Jackson County
- Tennessee man accused of child rape, other sex offenses
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Marshall County man charged with meth trafficking
- Lauderdale County man charged with rape
- Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: 3-time illegal immigrant raped child, hid in closet
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- Convicted sex offender charged with child porn
Scroll for more content...