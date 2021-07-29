Clear
Marshall County man charged with possession of almost 3,000 pieces of suspected child pornography

Christopher Michael Reprogle

Bond was set at $15,000

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A child pornography investigation that began in January has led to an arrest, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Reprogle, of Grant, has been charged with possession of child pornography. He was booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said it and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office had learned child porn was being stored on a computer in Reprogle’s resident.

The office said it seized more than 2,500 suspected images and more than 50 suspected videos at the home on Swearengin Road.

