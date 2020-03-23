Clear
Marshall County man charged with injuring deputy during arrest

Brandon Fletcher

The sheriff's office says Fletcher was out on bond at the time for a previous attempted murder charge.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 3:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after the sheriff’s office says he injured a deputy during his arrest.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, a vehicle was taken from a home on Cardessa Lane in Grant. The department later received a call that the vehicle was being hidden at a home on Kelly Chapel Road.

Deputies found the vehicle behind the home and arrested Brandon Fletcher. The sheriff's office says a deputy, David Entrekin, was injured while trying to detain Fletcher.

Authorities say Fletcher ran into the woods behind the home and was found hiding in a tree house on the property.

Entrekin was treated for a leg injury at Marshall Medical Center North and later released.

Fletcher is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a governmental operation, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unauthorized use of an auto and possession of short barrel shotgun. His bond was set at $21,500 for these charges.

The sheriff's office says Fletcher was out on bond at the time for a previous attempted murder charge. That bond has been revoked.

