Marshall County man charged with child abuse, $100,000 bond set

A Marshall County man is facing charges of child abuse.
John Cody Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest, according to a post on the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Williams was arrested at a residence on Hickory Circle in Union Grove.
He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Bessie Elizabeth Smith was also present at the time of the arrest and was charged with resisting arrest, according to the post. Her bond was set at $1,500.
