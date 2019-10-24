Clear

Marshall County man charged with child abuse, $100,000 bond set

John Cody Williams

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 12:33 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Marshall County man is facing charges of child abuse.

John Cody Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest, according to a post on the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Williams was arrested at a residence on Hickory Circle in Union Grove.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Bessie Elizabeth Smith was also present at the time of the arrest and was charged with resisting arrest, according to the post. Her bond was set at $1,500.

