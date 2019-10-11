Marshall County man charged with attempted murder in sickle attack

A man from Grant is in jail after law enforcement says he used a sickle to assault someone.

Brandon Wade Fletcher is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested Thursday.

Fletcher used a sickle while committing an assault on a victim, according to a post on the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Grant Police Department asked the sheriff’s office to help it take Fletcher into custody because, the post said, he has a history of running from law enforcement.

And that’s exactly what he did when law enforcement went to the residence on Old Union Road where the assault took place, the post said.

Fletcher was on the porch of his home and ran away when law enforcement arrived.

After running through neighbors’ back yards, he was caught.

A search of Fletcher’s house uncovered the sickle used in the assault as well as bleach and other cleaning products, the sheriff’s office said, adding that it is believed he had attempted to cover up evidence from the scene of the crime.

Fletcher is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 bond.