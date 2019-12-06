Marshall County man accused of sexual abuse of a child, sodomy, rape

A man is being held in the Marshall County Jail for sexual abuse of a child, sodomy and rape.

A grand jury indicted Larry Herring of Asbury for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, sodomy first-degree and rape first-degree.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center were involved in the investigation.

Herring is being held on a $35,000 bond.