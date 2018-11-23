Marshall County looking for help with Christmas donations

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is asking for help in providing Christmas gifts to over 16,000 kids this winter holiday. They are looking for people to help sponsor children where you would shop for a child.

The board suggests sponsors spend at least $100 per child. Individuals, businesses, civic clubs and churches are all welcome to sponsor a child.

You can find more information on how to sponsor a child at this website: http://www.christmascoalition.org/