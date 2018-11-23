The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is asking for help in providing Christmas gifts to over 16,000 kids this winter holiday. They are looking for people to help sponsor children where you would shop for a child.
The board suggests sponsors spend at least $100 per child. Individuals, businesses, civic clubs and churches are all welcome to sponsor a child.
You can find more information on how to sponsor a child at this website: http://www.christmascoalition.org/
Related Content
- Marshall County looking for help with Christmas donations
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Warming Centers In Marshall County
- Snowfall closes schools in DeKalb, Marshall counties
- Shots fired at Marshall County home
- Marshall County man charged with meth trafficking
- All missing Marshall County teens located
- Dozens of Marshall County drug cases dismissed
- Marshall County authorities look for missing woman
- Former corrections officer arrested in Marshall County
Scroll for more content...