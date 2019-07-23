Marshall County law enforcement donates wagons to hospital

The Marshall County community is going all out to make hospital stays more bearable at Children's of Alabama. Take a look at these wagons donated by the Sheriff's Office, Fraternal Order of Police and Blue Knights of Alabama. Children will be able to ride in the wagons throughout the hospital. Marshall Medical Center North donated IV poles to be attached and Holcomb Collision painted them like police cars. Police say kids should be able to have a little fun, while they're sick.

"We thought it would be really unique for the children to have something different," said Andray Hubble with the Marshall County FOP Lodge XVIII

"The children at UAB, they are there for different reasons and so forth and they go through a lot. Anything we can do to make it more comfortable for them or allow them to enjoy things better, enjoy their lives under the circumstances, I'm all for it," said Marshall County Sheriff, Phil Sims.

The agencies say they spent about $150 on three wagons. They say police across the state are making the donations and they started working on the project back in April.