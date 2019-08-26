Marshall County jury finds man guilty for five counts of capital murder

A Marshall County jury found Jeff McKelvey guilty on Monday for five counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Denie and Pamela Tucker.

According to the indictment filed in May of 2016, McKelvey was charged with capital murder of two or more persons, two counts of committing capital murder during a robbery first-degree and two counts of committing capital murder during a burglary first-degree.

At this time, court documents do not show a sentencing date for McKelvey.