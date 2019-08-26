Clear

Marshall County jury finds man guilty for five counts of capital murder

The jury found Jeff McKelvey guilty in the murders of Denie and Pamela Tucker.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Marshall County jury found Jeff McKelvey guilty on Monday for five counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Denie and Pamela Tucker.

According to the indictment filed in May of 2016, McKelvey was charged with capital murder of two or more persons, two counts of committing capital murder during a robbery first-degree and two counts of committing capital murder during a burglary first-degree. 

At this time, court documents do not show a sentencing date for McKelvey. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events