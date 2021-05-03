Marshall County jail inmates come to the rescue of stabbed corrections officer

A Marshall County corrections officer is recovering Monday after being stabbed several times by an inmate.

Marshall County corrections officer Melissa Woodall was removing inmate Emily Sledge from a holding cell to use the restroom Saturday morning when Sledge attacked her.

"Inmate has to be escorted through the cubicle where the correction officers work to get to the main jail for the women's block and in doing so when corrections officer Woodall opened the door, inmate Sledge began attacking her," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Sheriff Sims said that Sledge then started opening desk drawers. He said she grabbed some scissors and started stabbing Woodall.

"Miss Woodall was able to reach up and pop the door to the main jail," said Sheriff Sims.

Several inmates then rushed to help Woodall.

"Had they not done so, then I believe it's likely miss Woodall would probably been killed," said Sheriff Sims.

The inmates' help came in the nick of time.

Woodall was stabbed four times in the head and neck. One just barely missed a main artery.

"I want to commend the inmates for the decision they made, human decision to come to the aid of another human," said Sims.

Sheriff Sims says corrections officers are well-trained, but the jail is overcrowded. It's designed to hold 16 inmates on the women's side, but there are currently 50.

"We're having to use makeshift rooms located next to there, which is on the opposite side of where our corrections officers work as a quarantine as a place to hold people who don't want to behave, people who are disciplinary and so forth," said Sims.

Sheriff Sims said inmate Emily Sledge was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance when she was first brought in, but as of Monday morning, she has been charged with attempted murder of a corrections officer.