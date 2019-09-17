A/C units breaking down at Marshall County Jail

The heat is causing serious concerns in Marshall County where the air conditioning at the jail is hit or miss.

For the 240 inmates and 85 staff members just inside in the Marshall County Jail, it's got to be hot when the air conditioning goes out.

"The heat has taken a toll on everything," said Johnny Prance.

A mechanic, Johnny Prance, stays busy at the Marshall County Jail where decades old air conditioning units and refrigerators are melting under pressure.

"Anything that's heat related, we are having problems with. It's been tough to keep that stuff going," said Prance.

If the air conditioning unit does break, and Prance can't get it fixed, deputies say they'll call in more mechanics from the county. Last month when a unit broke, temperatures reached 85 degrees in the front office and the jail.

Prance says a part of the unit breaks at least twice a week.

"There's something every day," said Prance.

Staff is having to get creative to beat the heat. There are supplementary units that'll cool down a room while taking pressure off the main unit.

When it comes to inmates, the jail's chief, Matt Cooper, said they take precautions to keep them safe.

"If it's too hot for them to go out, if it's raining because it's an open air rec area, if it's snowing or too cold, we don't send them out," Matt Cooper said.

Cooper says the outdoor area is pretty well shaded and inmates have the option to stay in. They also get more water than usual, and have the option to shower more often.

A new air conditioning system is part of a million-dollar overhaul Sheriff Phil Sims is overseeing at the jail. It should be in place in the coming weeks.

For now, Prance has a lot to deal with.

"Usually by the time I get out of the vehicle when I arrive here, somebody is telling me something is not working. It's just the cost of battle because of the heat," said Prance.

Deputies say air conditioning units are a priority during the renovations. Right after the work on the roof is finished, two new units are coming in. Plumbers will head in to fix leaks, and crews will patch up holes in the walls.