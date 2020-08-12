Marshall County getting new radio communication system

Marshall County is one step closer to getting a new tool for first responders.

The Marshall County Sheriff said, on a good day, the current service for their radios is only able to cover about 60 percent of the county.

With this new radio system, they will be able to have 95 percent of the county covered.

At Wednesday's Marshall County Commission work session, Sheriff Phil Sims said the new county-wide radio system will improve communication between first responders.

The new radio system will be a P25 system, which is the same standard used by several federal and state agencies. It allows for different agencies to better communicate to keep the community safe.

Sims said the system will help his office contact police departments in the different cities in the county and Marshall Medical Centers more efficiently in emergency situations.

"We may have an instance of a shooting or we may have a car chase, or we might have something that goes across county and city lines, where we need to communicate with those agencies in real time, we don't have that ability to do that," said Sims.

Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved to fund its part of the infrastructure in the county so the new radios will work on the P25 system. Once that infrastructure is in place for the updated system, the next step will be to purchase new radios.