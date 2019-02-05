Marshall County hit in nationwide ATM withdrawal scheme

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it identify subjects involved in an ATM cashout scheme.

Steve Guthrie, office spokesman, said two banks in the county were targeted and an unknown amount of money was taken.

It appears personal information is being recovered from skimmers attached to ATMs and gas pumps. Cards are then being generated. With the cards in hand the subjects in these photos are then traveling throughout the country making withdrawals from various ATMs, said Guthrie.

Guthrie said banks in surrounding counties as well as Tuscaloosa and Lawrenceville, GA., were also hit.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034 if you have information that can help.