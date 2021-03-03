Marshall County hit hard by one year of the coronavirus pandemic

As of Wednesday, Alabama has passed 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health noted that of the 10,000 deaths, almost 80% were people ages 65 and older. As of the last update Wednesday, there have been 497,154 cases in the state.

Of the 10,029 statewide coronavirus deaths, 200 were in Marshall County. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says it saw a 25% jump in deaths from 2019 to 2020, not all because of the virus.

Just a few months ago, Marshall County Schools lost their transportation director, Tim Gilbert, to the virus.

"When you lose a member of your work family, that makes it tough," said Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley.

Wigley explained the district had several staff members with coronavirus cases so severe, they went to the hospital.

"It's really been so hard on our schools, our parents, our staff and our communities, you know, when somebody that you love and care deeply about is affected. It brings it real," said Wigley.

Around 70% of the staff members for Marshall County Schools have been vaccinated against the virus.