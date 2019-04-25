Marshall Co. high school students work to translate emergency alerts into Spanish

For the first time in Marshall County, severe weather alerts will be sent out in Spanish.

This comes after a sophomore, Jairy Blancas, asked for help translating the alerts into Spanish for her parents.

"It will help a lot of Hispanics that don't have the chance to understand what the EMA has to say in English," said Blancas.

Next time severe weather hits, students in the tech school's public safety class will have people who speak Spanish covered.

"He sent me what the EMA had sent him, and I told my parents about it," said Blancas.

Things took off from there. Her teacher, Martin Killion, talked with Emergency Management officials about working with the teens to translate Facebook and email alerts.

"From English to Spanish, so they can push it out on their social media page to get it out to the Hispanic community," said Killion.

It doesn't stop there. During the next severe weather event, some of the students will be working with Emergency Management officials in their communication center. They will help answer phone calls and translate alerts in real time. After the severe weather passes, they'll head out with officials to help assess severe weather damage.

"To take the load off EMA and plus give ours real world experience," said Killion.

Blancas says, before this initiative, her family wasn't always dialed in to weather headed their way.

"They were just watching the news, but they didn't understand it," said Blancas.

She says she's looking forward to getting to work.

"It's a great opportunity to do it," said Blancas.

The instructor says the next step could be adding Spanish to text alerts sent out by Emergency Management. These translations are only available in Marshall County. To sign up, either "like" Marshall County Emergency Management on Facebook or email weather@marshallk12.org.