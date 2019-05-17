Marshall County high school student surprised with dream job at Guntersville Fire Department

At the Marshall County Tech School, students are preparing for all sorts of careers hoping that one day they will nab the job of their dreams.

That one day came Friday for one student.

"I wasn't expecting to get it....Especially out of high school," said Ryan Franco.

Guntersville Fire Chief Brian Waldrop told WAAY31 Franco is the youngest recruit the department has seen in at least 20 years.

"Just coming out of high school. Haven't officially even graduated yet," said Franco.

That's why the department and Marshall County Tech School had a public signing.

"We're hoping it'll inspire new young men and women," said Waldrop.

Waldrop said Franco's heart, passion for the work and heartfelt interview is what put him ahead of the other applicants. Franco also took the physical test not once, but twice.

"He took it. He actually passed it, but he wasn't satisfied with that time so he took it again and it's pretty strenuous so it speaks well for him," said Waldrop.

Next, Franco has some serious training ahead of him which will start quickly after the Guntersville City Council approves his new job the first week of June.

While his new colleagues warn it'll take some serious strength, Franco says he's ready to tackle the training. The chief told me Franco may be the youngest member of the brotherhood, but he'll be well looked after.

"They're gonna take him under their wings and treat him like a little brother," said Waldrop.

At the Marshall County Technical School, Franco has taken a range of classes from CPR training to fire education.Once he's approved by the city council in June, training will start right away, but his official rookie class doesn't start until September.