Marshall County has plans to build county-run animal shelter

In the next year, the Marshall County Commission chairman, James Hutcheson, hopes crews will break ground on a county animal shelter.

Right now, the area doesn't have a county-run facility, but animal advocates hope they're a part of the planning process.

"It's another place to house dogs, which is probably a good thing," said Doug McGee.

McGee founded Second Chance Shelter in Boaz. It's one of the area shelters that works with Marshall County Animal Control to house dogs. McGee says a new shelter could be a good thing, but he has concerns.

He's worried after the required 7-day housing period, the new shelter will put dogs down instead of paying non-profits like his to take them in.

"At the end of the 7 days, we'd like to have access to dogs that their time is up," said McGee.

Hutcheson says the goal is to save as many dogs as they can with this new shelter.

"We've got a good track record, and I'm hoping to improve on that," said Hutcheson.

He also says it'll save some money along the way. Right now, the county can spend anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 a year paying shelters and veterinarians to house the pets. While the planning process goes on, McGee says he wants to make sure the relationship between the county and non-profits can save as many animals as possible.

At this time, a price tag or official date for the county animal shelter's opening hasn't been set.