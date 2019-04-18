Marshall County families brace for potential storms

As we look ahead to Thursday night's potential storms, some Marshall County families are still picking up the pieces from a tornado that tore through Albertville last week.

Byron Goodson, who lives on Nixon Chapel Road in Albertville, had damage to his home. He was in good spirits, though, as he cleaned up from last week's EF-1 tornado. He took a break to talk with WAAY 31 about the next round of potential storms.

"We'll pay attention to the news, watch the weather, I think we'll be alright," said Goodson.

The Goodson family says they've been busy with more than 15 trees that had to be removed and a fence that had to be fixed.

"We've made a lot of progress since then, got a lot of it cleaned up," said Goodson.

Goodson says in the three bad storms he's experienced while living on this property, there's been more cleanup to do each time, and he hopes this trend doesn't continue Thursday night.

"It seems like each time it's gotten worse as far as damage we've had," Goodson said.

Marshall County emergency management is urging everyone to have multiple forms of notification, including a NOAA weather radio, to make sure you're aware when dangerous weather is headed your way.