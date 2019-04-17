Marshall County experiencing emergency weather radio shortage

As we're keeping an eye on upcoming severe weather in North Alabama, anyone trying to buy an emergency weather radio in Marshall County will have do some extra searching.

Emergency management officials say, right now, those radios are sold out almost everywhere in the county. This comes after last week's EF-1 tornado and weekend storms inspired more people to get one of their own.

Brandon Hodges works at a hardware store in Guntersville, and he says, this week, they completely ran out of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and had to turn customers away. This store just got a new shipment of these Wednesday morning, just in time for another round of potential storms Thursday night.

"We've had probably 20 to 25 calls for them just this past week," Hodges said. "People are becoming more weather aware, so, in turn, we've sold a lot of weather radios."

Marshall County Emergency Management officials say having that tool is extremely important when bad weather hits. The agency even took to Facebook to ask the public for help finding stores with weather radios for sale.

"Luckily, we have gotten some back in today," Hodges said.

One man, Kholtin Payne, said he's just relied on weather alerts from the WAAY 31 weather app so far, but he plans to try and get a weather radio when stores restock their shelves.

If you do end up getting a brand new weather radio, emergency management officials in Marshall County say they'll help you program it for free. You can either stop by the agency at 3550 Creek Path Road in Guntersville or call them at 256-571-7329. They are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for programming.