Marshall County drivers more cautious during heavy rain, road closures

WAAY 31 spoke to several Marshall County drivers who are trying to stay off the roads and out of the rain, if possible.

"It's gonna suck being out in the rain this week," Christian Haynes said.

Haynes is a FedEx driver, which means he has no choice but to get out and drive in this rain.

"You get a big gust of wind, you can kind of feel it hit the side and everything. It's pretty gnarly feeling that," Haynes said.

Roman Rasberry said that, in this weather, he's just trying to make it from Point A to Point B in one piece.

"It's hard. It's hard. I mean pretty much it's throwing you off the road and everything," Rasberry said.

Both men are concentrated on driving safely.

"We're taught at FedEx just to be safe above everything else, so just got to watch out for hydroplaning," Haynes said.

"Pretty much just being careful and driving safe," Rasberry said.

As of Tuesday night, there are three roads are closed in Marshall County:

Butler Mill Road — before and after the bridge between Madison and Marshall counties

White Oak Road — from Highway 75 to Needmore Road

Rabbit Town Road — from Turnpike Road to Highway 205

"You're expecting it to get worse later. You don't really think it's going to lighten up," Haynes said.

On Wednesday, the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency will visit homes that rely on one road to get in and out. These are roads that may flood, so the director wants to make sure everyone has time to plan and stay safe.

For more information about road closures in North Alabama, click HERE.