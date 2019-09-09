Sheriff: Marshall County deputy shoots, kills dog, in self-defense after being swarmed

Body camera video from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office shows the moments as multiple dogs from an Albertville family storm deputies. What happened next left the family stunned and heartbroken.

A Marshall County deputy shot and killed one of the dogs when it tried to attack.

Sheriff Phil Sims says his team is saddened by what happened, but says his deputies on the scene followed protocol. The moment deputies knocked on the door, it quickly became chaotic and confusing.

"Its not something that we ever...ever...expected to happen," Mindi Bolton, dog owner, said.

Bolton tells WAAY31 she is used to having her house filled with animals, but now, it's missing one.

"Our daughter was pretty hysterical, and stated there were officers in the yard and our dog had been shot," Bolton said.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY31 they had an arrest warrant and went to the posted address in Albertville. Sheriff Phil Sims says when deputies arrived, no parents were home. One of the children came to the door and that's when deputies say three dogs burst through the doorway and headed toward them.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY31 one of the dogs surrounding a deputy was biting part of their pants. Sheriff Sims defends his team.

"He did what he had to do to neutralize the threat of being injured," Sheriff Sims said.

WAAY31 wanted to know what you should do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Sheriff Sims' message is to restrain animals if deputies ever come to the door. The sheriff's office says animals are your personal responsibility. Bolton says that's difficult when deputies don't identify themselves at the door, something she says wasn't done in this case.

Bolton says the entire situation is something to learn from.

"You have to try and understand the policies and procedures that officers have, and as civilians we don't know those, and it's a very very frustrating place to sit," Bolton said.

The sheriff's office says they conducted an internal investigation and the deputy that killed the dog is not in any sort of trouble.