Marshall County deputy resigns following domestic violence arrest

Gage Wilson

Gage Wilson was arrested on March 1.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:59 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resigned after being arrested for domestic violence.

The department says Deputy Gage Wilson and Kristy Labelle were arrested by Albertville police on March 1 and charged with domestic violence. They were released on bond the next day.

Wilson was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He has since resigned.

