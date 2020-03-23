Marshall County deputy resigns following domestic violence arrest

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resigned after being arrested for domestic violence.
The department says Deputy Gage Wilson and Kristy Labelle were arrested by Albertville police on March 1 and charged with domestic violence. They were released on bond the next day.
Wilson was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He has since resigned.
