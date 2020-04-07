Marshall County deputies investigating murder after body found partially buried

Marshall County deputies are investigating a murder after a body was found partially buried.
The body is now in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Deputies tell WAAY 31 they received a tip Monday afternoon in the Asbury community. Officials recovered a body at the scene on Asbury Road.
Right now, deputies aren't releasing the name, and no cause of death has been determined.
Investigators are treating this case as a homicide.
