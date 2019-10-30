Marshall County couple arrested for confrontation with firefighters

A Marshall County couple was arrested for starting a confrontation with firefighters as their home burned down.

As WAAY 31 found out, it happens more often than you'd think.

"I heard screaming and hollering," said Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips.

When Phillips arrived to help volunteer departments fight this fire on Gladstone Drive, he says tensions were already high.

"They asked us to get a hold of the sheriff's deputy," said Phillips.

Deputies say Michael and Eva Goodwin were cursing and yelling when they arrived on the scene last Tuesday. Chief Phillips says the conflict started because some volunteer firefighters, who live nearby, got to the fire before their trucks arrived. They couldn't start fighting the fire until their equipment got there and that upset the couple.

The Goodwins didn't want to go on camera, but say they felt ignored by the volunteer firefighters who were there first. The chief says the problem continued when the trucks arrived and the Goodwins got in the way of firefighters and tried to get back in the home.

Michael Goodwin says he went inside his home three times and did yell at the firefighters. Eva Goodwin says she only yelled the names of the pets that were inside the building, but that was not directed at the firefighters.

"The firemen had to stop trying to put out the fire and help contain and control the folks and keep them from getting hurt and injure themselves," said Phillips.

That's why the couple was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. Phillips says most people listen to instructions, but not always.

"It happens pretty often that you've got folks that are upset. Their house is burning. They want to get their stuff, and that's understandable," said Phillips.

What's not okay, Phillips says, is when it prevents firefighters from doing their job.

"We can't deal with you and deal with the fire and keep up with everybody without somebody getting hurt," said Phillips.

The Goodwins say they lost ten pets in the fire. They have bonded out of jail and await a hearing. Investigators believe the fire was electrical.