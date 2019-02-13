Marshall County Commission shows support for hike in state gas tax

The Marshall County Commission is the latest in North Alabama to show support for a hike in the state gas tax. If it passes, residents could see a 6 to 10 cent increase.

The issue will dominate the legislative session that starts in less than a month.

One Marshall County resident, Katie Gummerman, said it's a bumpy drive around the county, but she's not so sure a gas tax is the answer.

"I have to remember to count the potholes, so I don't hit the ones before you get into McDonald's," said Gummerman. "I don't know about a gas tax. Maybe tax something else."

The state gas tax is currently 18 cents per gallon, a number that has not changed since 1992.

"If we don't get some type of gasoline tax or revenue coming into the county, we can't really keep up with the roads and bridges like we need to do," said James Hutcheson, the Marshall County Commission chairman. "We've got school buses, firetrucks and all of that. We've got a lot of issues we have to take care of."

Marshall County commissioners aren't the first to show their support. Morgan County adopted a similar resolution this week. Limestone County commissioners say future projects can't be completed without the increase, and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama says it's been too long since the state raised the gas tax.