Marshall Co. Commission says it won't pay $15,000 accidental supply bill

It looks like the sheriff's office might have to pay a $15,000 accidental bill after the commission said Wednesday they would not be footing the bill.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The Marshall County Commission decided it will not pay for extra supplies ordered. The county attorney said at Wednesday's meeting if the sheriff's office doesn't pay the bill, the supplier could be out of luck.

"They can't sue you for it, but do bear in mind this is a needed vendor in the future," said Maze.

Sheriff-elect Phil Sims takes office in January and would be inheriting the budget that includes the extra supply expense.

"It is going to be tight, but I'm going to be working with the county commission. They're going to be working with me," said Phil Sims.

We know the current administration spent $22,000 on toilet paper alone; the budget for all supplies for the whole year is only $15,000.

"I can guarantee going forward after January 2019, my administration, we will not have that problem," said Sims.

The commission says the toilet paper ordered was a special stock item, so the vendor won't take all of it back. Regardless, the county doesn't even have the capacity to store the extra two years' worth of paper and keep it dry.

The original bill was around $30,000, but the commission negotiated it down to $15,000. 

