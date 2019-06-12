Marshall County Commission discussing an increased car tag fee to pay for School Resource Officers

"Its very important we have someone on scene that respond to active shooter, fights, whatever," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Sheriff Sims spoke at Wednesday's county commission work session, along with Superintendent Cindy Wigley about the need for School Resource Officers.

"Its just a must. We need those officers," said Superintendent Wigley.

Where opinions differ is how it should be paid for. Sheriff Sims estimates the cost for an officer in all 14 schools at nearly $1 million. That includes salaries, training and equipment. Some people I talked to said the district should find the money somewhere else and not raise the fee, but Superintendent Wigley says right now the money just isn't there. While she isn't necessarily advocating for the funding to come from a car tag fee, she is asking the commission to make a plan.

"My push is for the county commission to find a resolution," said Superintendent Wigley.

Commissioners say an extra $20 per tag would be enough. They're considering exceptions for drivers over 65, households with more than two cars, and handicap cars. You can give commissioners your two cents. They'll hold a public hearing here in two weeks at 9 a.m. in the county commission chambers.