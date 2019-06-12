Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County Commission discussing an increased car tag fee to pay for School Resource Officers

It could soon cost you more money to drive your car in Marshall County. The commission is in preliminary talks about adding a fee to car tags to fund School Resource Officers in county schools.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"Its very important we have someone on scene that respond to active shooter, fights, whatever," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Sheriff Sims spoke at Wednesday's county commission work session, along with Superintendent Cindy Wigley about the need for School Resource Officers.

"Its just a must. We need those officers," said Superintendent Wigley.

Where opinions differ is how it should be paid for. Sheriff Sims estimates the cost for an officer in all 14 schools at nearly $1 million. That includes salaries, training and equipment. Some people I talked to said the district should find the money somewhere else and not raise the fee, but Superintendent Wigley says right now the money just isn't there. While she isn't necessarily advocating for the funding to come from a car tag fee, she is asking the commission to make a plan.

"My push is for the county commission to find a resolution," said Superintendent Wigley.

Commissioners say an extra $20 per tag would be enough. They're considering exceptions for drivers over 65, households with more than two cars, and handicap cars. You can give commissioners your two cents. They'll hold a public hearing here in two weeks at 9 a.m. in the county commission chambers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events