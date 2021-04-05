Marshall County clinic works to keep up with coronavirus vaccine demand

Coronavirus vaccine eligibility is expanded to include everyone over the age of 16.

Some providers say it's just not practical for them to vaccinate everyone in that new group. We spoke with a clinic in Marshall County working to keep up with the demand.

"We'll call and we'll just be like 'we've got you on our list. We've got more vaccine. Would you like to come in today?' They're like 'I'll be there. I'll be there in 5 minutes,'" said Sydney Jones with Lakeside Clinic in Guntersville.

The coronavirus vaccine waitlist at Lakeside Clinic in Guntersville has more than 120 people on it. Sydney Jones is part of the team that calls patients when they get off that list.

"They're so excited. I mean, there's people who are still crying," said Jones.

Jones says they are still focusing on vaccinating their older patients, but demand is high. Their staff is working overtime to keep up.

"On days we do COVID vaccine clinics, we'll do 100 a day, sometimes 150," said Jones.

We met with the folks at Lakeside Clinic last month when they were waiting on word from the state on when they could get the new vaccine at the time, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Right now, they're still waiting, but vaccine supply isn't the clinic's issue.

The main problem is staffing and scheduling. Their crew is working hard to get people vaccinated. They're encouraging everyone to get the shot, wherever and whenever they can.

"The more people we can get vaccinated, the quicker we can get to herd immunity," said Dr. Jeffrey Saylor, Lakeside Clinic.

In the meantime, clinic representatives say right now, they are seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.