Marshall County clinic working to keep up with coronavirus vaccine demand

Some Sand Mountain clinics are waiting on word from the state on when they could see their first shipments of the new Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

"We've got several patients. I call them and say, 'hey, would you like to come to Lakeside Clinic to get your vaccine? And they start crying,'" said Sydney Jones with Lakeside Clinic.

That's how much people there want the vaccine. The staff at Lakeside Clinic in Guntersville is working hard to keep up with the coronavirus vaccine demand.

So far, they've vaccinated about 2,500 people.

"Extremely busy, we've went from seeing 100, 120 patients a day to 340 patients," explained Carolyn Morgan with Lakeside Clinic.

Nurses are working on their off days to keep up with the demand. Staff are calling lawmakers and the Alabama Department of Public Health to get the supply of shots they need. They've been told to standby for information on when the new, one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot could be available. They hope it'll be soon.

"It'll be an easier process for the patient to be one and done and go on," said John Boggess at Lakeside Clinic.