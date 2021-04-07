Marshall County clinic open for appointments after getting more than 1,000 coronavirus vaccines

Sand Mountain Family Practice in Albertville is asking you to get your coronavirus shot there! Right now, they have no waitlist and say they're ready to schedule patients.

On Tuesday, the clinic got more than 1,100 Pfizer vaccines. They've already worked through all their regular patients, and they're looking for more.

Last week, they gave out more than 900 vaccines over the course of just three days. We spoke with Dr. Wayne Peters, who explained that after months and months of calling everyone from lawmakers to the health department to get vaccines, they're happy to help the community get closer to herd immunity.

"We're going to do whatever we can to help the community get vaccinated," said Dr. Peters.

They're giving the vaccines to patients with or without health insurance. They've given the vaccine to people from all over Alabama so far.

To make an appointment, call the office at 256-878-8180. Click HERE to visit their website.